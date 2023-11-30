Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after buying an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.01. 275,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

