Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $216.96. 317,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.