Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.93 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $75.93 million and $8.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

