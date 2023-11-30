Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $49,977.34 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,150.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00585059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00447463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00123503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,185,760 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

