Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

