Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2,339.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD remained flat at $4.95 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 208,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,859. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

