Wallace Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 210,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $333.88. 669,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.49. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $335.80.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

