Wallace Capital Management Inc. Invests $353,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,474,603. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $15.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,285,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $252.50. The company has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

