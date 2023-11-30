Wallace Capital Management Inc. Takes $659,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,202. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

