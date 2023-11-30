Wanchain Price Hits $0.21 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $41.87 million and $919,101.71 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002018 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,369,058 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.