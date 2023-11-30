Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.82

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.82 and traded as low as $12.01. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 43,421 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 1,943.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

