WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Down 2.1%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €1.90 ($2.09) and last traded at €1.90 ($2.09). Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.94 ($2.13).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €1.90 and a 200-day moving average of €2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.04.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

