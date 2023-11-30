WESCO International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.
WESCO International has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
WESCO International Stock Up 0.4 %
WESCO International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 425,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,311. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $117.12 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
