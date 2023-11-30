WESCO International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.4 %

WESCO International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 425,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,311. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $117.12 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

