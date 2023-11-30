WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

WeTrade Group Price Performance

Shares of WeTrade Group stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. WeTrade Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $183.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.