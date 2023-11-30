Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 6,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WTBDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($55.58) to GBX 4,600 ($58.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.52) to GBX 4,050 ($51.16) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

