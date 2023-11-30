Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Achieves $604.60 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $229.24 or 0.00600879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $604.60 million and $98.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,637,434 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

