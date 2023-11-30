XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 214,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000.

NYSE XFLT remained flat at $6.87 on Thursday. 127,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,237. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

