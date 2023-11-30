XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE XFLT remained flat at $6.87 on Thursday. 127,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,237. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
