XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $85.74 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, XYO has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $85.74 million and approximately $44.65 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,692.06 or 1.00006434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004007 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00671606 USD and is up 72.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $24,966,171.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.