Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 1,446,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Zenabis Global Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
About Zenabis Global
Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zenabis Global
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.