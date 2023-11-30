Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. 923,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $374.01 million, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.47. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

