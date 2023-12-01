14,333 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 374,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

