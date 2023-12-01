180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 3,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

