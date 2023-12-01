1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Reaches $58.03 on Top Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 0% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $4.69 million and $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $58.03 or 0.00149223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

