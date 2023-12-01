200,000 Shares in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESHAU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ESH Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000.

ESH Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESHAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,048. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

