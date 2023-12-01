228,751 Shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Bought by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 228,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 212,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ remained flat at $2.91 on Friday. 141,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,626. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $169.16 million, a P/E ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,101.05%.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

