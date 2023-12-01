30,247 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.0 %

HOG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 217,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.