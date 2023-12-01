42-coin (42) Price Reaches $61,998.57

42-coin (42) traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $138.06 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61,998.57 or 1.60079253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00184679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

