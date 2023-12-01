abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.85

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 3114211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

