Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.53.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.25. 630,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,945. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.0305499 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

