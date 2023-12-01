Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.79. The company had a trading volume of 294,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.50 and a 200-day moving average of $285.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

