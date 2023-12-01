Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 3.1%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 19,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 976,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,206,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $2,079,377. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.