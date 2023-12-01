Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $151.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,101,373 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.