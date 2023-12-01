Algorand Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $157.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002027 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004322 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,101,103 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.