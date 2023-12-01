Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Down 40.1% in November

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 12.7 %

TKNO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,883. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $67.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 107.38%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

In other news, Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 810,810 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 6,917,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,797,998.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,859,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,440,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 810,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,809,728 shares of company stock worth $14,447,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 169.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 525,351 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

