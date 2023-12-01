Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,929. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,620,301. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

