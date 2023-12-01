Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.66.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,743,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,759,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

