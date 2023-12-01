APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $829.82 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,554,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605,329 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for approximately 6.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of Ventas worth $829,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,584. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,586.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.