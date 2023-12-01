APG Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,464 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $47,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after buying an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. 108,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

