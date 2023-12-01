APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises about 0.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.28% of Terreno Realty worth $64,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 128.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,688,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 211.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

