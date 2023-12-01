Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

AIF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 132,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,037. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

