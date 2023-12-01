Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.48

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 5465413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

The firm has a market cap of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,691.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

