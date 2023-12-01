ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.92

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.92 and last traded at $124.85, with a volume of 291114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

