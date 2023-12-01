Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,021,608 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados accounts for 8.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Arcos Dorados worth $29,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.