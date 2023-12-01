Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 3.7%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 19,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 947,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

