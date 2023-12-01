Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $201.22 million and approximately $34.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002047 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 177,285,098 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.