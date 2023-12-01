AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,728 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 2.2% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $107,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,939. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

