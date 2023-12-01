Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up approximately 3.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.18% of Atkore worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,447,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 118,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,788. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

