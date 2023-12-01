Audius Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Audius has a market cap of $223.86 million and $4.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,221,056,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,174,629,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

