Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.35 on December 19th

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ORA opened at C$9.81 on Friday. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$713.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.33.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.23). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of C$148.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aura Minerals will post 2.5802139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$25,860.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $81,224. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

