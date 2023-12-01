Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $866.71 million and $73.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.55 or 0.00016910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,729.23 or 1.00063110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,423,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.54070301 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $68,213,783.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

